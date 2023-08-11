Three-drug therapy to eradicate filaria in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bit to eradicate filaria, the state government began a three-drug therapy as part of mass drug administration (MDA) across 11 districts here on Thursday. The 11 districts included in the phase are Angul, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Jajpur, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, and Sambalpur where people will be administered triple drugs (Ivermectin, DEC and Albendazole) for the first time in the state.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Niranjan Pujari inaugurated the campaign virtually and emphasised the importance of ensuring that every beneficiary receives anti-filarial medicines to achieve the goal of eliminating lymphatic filariasis.

Filariasis is one of the leading causes of long-term disability worldwide. Commonly acquired in childhood but manifested in adulthood, the infection damages the lymphatic system and if left untreated, causes abnormal swelling of the body parts which is irreversible.

After the campaign was launched, trained drug administrators administered the three drugs through booths, schools, colleges and door-to-door visits. “Since these medicines will not be distributed under any circumstances, the beneficiaries are made to consume in front of drug administrators,” said a health official.

As many as 65,646 trained drug administrators including ASHAs will visit every household in 11 districts to ensure drug consumption to 1.8 crore population.

“The three-drug therapy is safe and the medicines should be consumed by all except children under two years of age, pregnant women and seriously-ill individuals,” said Director (public health) Dr Niranjan Mishra. Health secretary Shalini Pandit was present.

