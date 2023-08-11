Train hits ambulance, none injured in Odisha

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: An express train rammed into an ambulance stuck on the tracks near Brundabadi village in Rayagada’s Bissam Cuttack block on Thursday. However, no one was injured in the mishap. Sources said Rayagada-Sambalpur Tapaswini Express left Therubali railway station at around 2 pm.

After a couple of miles near Brundabadi village, the loco pilot saw an ambulance ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ on the tracks. Before he could hit the brakes, the train rammed into the ambulance. Locals said the ambulance left Kalyansingpur with a patient to Bissam Cuttack Hospital. The ambulance was returning empty when it got stuck on the tracks. On seeing the approaching train, the driver abandoned the ambulance and fled.

The ambulance overturned after being hit by the train. Subsequently, locals reached the spot and removed the partially-damaged vehicle from the tracks. The train resumed its journey after a halt of around 20 minutes. Despite repeated attempts, no railway or GRP official was available for comment.

