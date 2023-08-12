Home States Odisha

5T secretary reviews progress of projects in Mayurbhanj

Taken up at a cost of Rs 1,771 crore, the projects will be operationalised in phases from November 2023 onwards. He directed the officials to ensure completion of all work within the deadlines.

Published: 12th August 2023

BALASORE:  5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of various ongoing development works in Mayurbhanj district on Friday. Pandian inspected the ongoing mega piped water supply schemes in Kaptipada, Thakurmunda, Karanjia, Jashipur, Raruan, Sukruli, Kusumi, Udala, Khunta and Baripada blocks. Taken up at a cost of Rs 1,771 crore, the projects will be operationalised in phases from November 2023 onwards. He directed the officials to ensure completion of all work within the deadlines.

The 5T secretary reviewed the mega lift irrigation projects that will irrigate 17,500 acre in Jashipur block. Implemented at a cost of Rs 214 crore, the projects are in tendering stage. He also inspected the Rs 67 crore ‘Drink from Tap’ project in Baripada municipality.

On the day, Pandian participated in public grievance meetings at Karanjia, Jashipur, Rairangpur, Bisoi and Baripada. He interacted with the public and heard their grievances. He emphasised that Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Patnaik has assured early resolution of the petitions submitted by people. Pandian gave a list of projects sanctioned by the CM based on the grievances submitted to him during his visit to the district in February this year.

He also interacted with members of different tribal communities. He highlighted the importance given to preservation of tribal culture by the chief minister. Odisha is the only state which has created special development councils to provide platforms for tribal groups to promote their culture, he said.
Special secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, IG Himansu Lal, Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj, SP Batula Gangadhar and other district officials accompanied Pandian.
 

