Couple from Odisha's Jharsuguda held for cheating Rs 13 lakh on job pretext

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the accused couple was engaged as peons in the coal mines of MCL and used to stay in the quarters of Bundia colony. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Gosaninugaon police on Thursday arrested a couple from Jharsuguda, who allegedly duped a woman of Rs 13 lakh by promising her job in the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).
The accused are Naresh Tanty (58) and his wife Arati (48). Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the accused couple was engaged as peons in the coal mines of MCL and used to stay in the quarters of Bundia colony. 

In 2020, the victim, Gayatri Mandal (33) of Khajuria village within Gosaninuagaon police limits, reached Bundia colony in search of a job. Gayatri came in contact with Arati who promised to arrange a job for her in MCL mines in exchange of money. She also assured to get a job for her husband in Bhusan Steel Plant. Arati and Naresh took Rs 13 lakh cash from Gayatri in phases.

However, when Arati and her husband failed to arrange any job, Gayatri demanded refund of the money paid to them. The accused couple promised to return the money within three months.  When they failed, Gayatri lodged a complaint with Gosaninuagaon police. A case was registered and police reached Jharsuguda on Wednesday for investigation.  After verifying the bank details of Arati, the accused couple was arrested. They were brought to Berhampur on remand and produced in court on Friday evening.
 

