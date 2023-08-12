Home States Odisha

Fertiliser scarcity, blackmarketing double whammy for farmers of Odisha's of Kendrapara district

While shortage of fertilisers is affecting timely sowing of paddy seeds, many farmers are being forced to buy substandard and spurious DAP and urea at exorbitant prices from black marketers.

Farmers busy in cultivation work in Kendrapara district I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  WITH requisite amount of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and urea, essential fertilisers for paddy, not available for procurement, farmers of Kendrapara district are a worried lot.  If the fertilisers are not supplied within a week, many apprehend, paddy saplings would die. “I came to Kendrapara on Thursday to purchase fertilisers but in vain. Our livelihood is at stake but the government seems to be turning a deaf ear to our pleas,” rued Pramod Mallick, a farmer.

While shortage of fertilisers is affecting timely sowing of paddy seeds, many farmers are being forced to buy substandard and spurious DAP and urea at exorbitant prices from black marketers and illicit hoarders. “We demand immediate supply of more fertilisers else our paddy crops will wither and we’ll face severe losses,” said farmers’ leader Gayadhar Dhal.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA of Rajnagar Alekha Jena pointed out that the recent flood badly affected agriculture activities in Marsaghai, Mahakalapada, Aul, Pattamundai, Garadapur and Rajnagar blocks and the present fertiliser shortage has added to their woes. 

Contacted, chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Kendrapara Tusharkanti Samal said the district has already received around 8,161.86 metric tonne of fertilisers which will soon be supplied to farmers. 
“However, many farmers purchase fertilisers from the open market. Stringent action will be taken against those involved in selling spurious fertilisers,” he added.
 

