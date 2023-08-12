Monsoon weak over Odisha, heat to prevail for five days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said south-west monsoon is subdued over Odisha and possibility of widespread showers bleak over the next five days. The state had received 57.3 mm rainfall between August 2 and 9 which is 39 per cent less than its average during the period. At least 11 districts have recorded large deficient and 13 deficient rainfall. Khurda district received 41.1 mm rains (- 49 per cent) and Cuttack 49.2 mm rains (- 45 per cent) during the week.

Only Sundargarh has received excess rainfall and five have recorded normal rainfall during the period. The monsoon trough’s normal position is from Ganganagar, Allahabad, Kolkata and head Bay of Bengal. At present, the trough is passing through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bahraich, Muzaffarpur, Balurghat and then eastwards towards Manipur.

“Odisha is not expected to receive widespread heavy showers during the next four to five days. Thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall will occur at a few places during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das.

Meanwhile, the national weather forecaster in its long-range forecast issued on Thursday said there is a possibility of formation of a cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal off Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh around August 18. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during subsequent two to three days. Rainfall activity is likely to get enhanced in Odisha under the influence of the system.

With no significant rainfall activity, many parts in the state are experiencing hot and humid weather conditions. On the day, Jagatsinghpur was the hottest at 36.5 degree Celsius, followed by Chandbali at 36.4 degree C.Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36 degree C and 35.5 degree C respectively. The capital city’s humidity stood at 74 per cent and in Cuttack it was 69 per cent.

