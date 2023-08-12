Home States Odisha

Monsoon weak over Odisha, heat to prevail for five days

The state had received 57.3 mm rainfall between August 2 and 9 which is 39 per cent less than its average during the period.

Published: 12th August 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

monsoon rain clouds

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said south-west monsoon is subdued over Odisha and possibility of widespread showers bleak over the next five days. The state had received 57.3 mm rainfall between August 2 and 9 which is 39 per cent less than its average during the period. At least 11 districts have recorded large deficient and 13 deficient rainfall. Khurda district received  41.1 mm rains (- 49 per cent) and Cuttack 49.2 mm rains (- 45 per cent) during the week.

Only Sundargarh has received excess rainfall and five have recorded normal rainfall during the period. The monsoon trough’s normal position is from Ganganagar, Allahabad, Kolkata and head Bay of Bengal. At present, the trough is passing through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bahraich, Muzaffarpur, Balurghat and then eastwards towards Manipur.

“Odisha is not expected to receive widespread heavy showers during the next four to five days. Thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall will occur at a few places during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist, Umasankar Das.

Meanwhile, the national weather forecaster in its long-range forecast issued on Thursday said there is a possibility of formation of a cyclonic circulation over north-west Bay of Bengal off Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh around August 18. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during subsequent two to three days. Rainfall activity is likely to get enhanced in Odisha under the influence of the system.

With no significant rainfall activity, many parts in the state are experiencing hot and humid weather conditions. On the day, Jagatsinghpur was the hottest at 36.5 degree Celsius, followed by Chandbali at 36.4 degree C.Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36 degree C and 35.5 degree C respectively. The capital city’s humidity stood at 74 per cent and in Cuttack it was 69 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department Monsoon
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp