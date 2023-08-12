New Odisha Public Private Partnership policy to attract investment gets cabinet nod

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday gave its nod to Odisha Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy 2023 that will help the state adapt to changes in the PPP ecosystem. The new policy formulated by the Directorate of PPP, Finance department, aims at reinforcing and further accelerating the growth of PPPs in the state.

Besides creating robust institutional and governance frameworks within the state to attract private sector investments, the policy will also ensure a level playing field for all participants and protect the interest of all stakeholders and an institutional mechanism for speedy clearance of the projects.

As per the policy, PPP projects requiring a minimum investment of Rs 500 crore would be approved by a high-level clearance authority (HLCA). Empowered committee on infrastructure (ECI) will have the authority to approve projects of a value ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 500 crore.

The Directorate of PPP would provide assistance to the ECI and nodal agencies for PPP projects in the state and will also have the authority to approve projects up to Rs 10 crore. A district PPP committee, headed by the collector and with representation from key administrative agencies at the district level and prominent industry associations, will coordinate and facilitate the implementation of infrastructure projects on the PPP route.

The PPP Policy 2023 includes 21 sectors which may be implemented in PPP with emphasis on waste management, energy efficiency measures, renewable and alternative/non-conventional energy sectors. The policy includes a range of government incentives and assistance under viability gap funding (VGF) and Odisha Infrastructure Development Fund (OIDF) in order to boost the viability of PPP projects.

Briefing mediapersons, chief secretary PK Jena said the fundamental benefit of the new policy is to provide value for money to the state, resulting in better and affordable services over the long term.

It will create a conducive environment to utilise the efficiencies, innovativeness, and flexibility of the private sector to provide better infrastructure and services at an optimal cost putting emphasis on social infrastructure, he said.

