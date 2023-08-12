NUA Odisha scheme to skill 1 lakh youths annually

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to propel mission Skilled-in-Odisha into the future, the cabinet on Friday approved the Nutana Unnata Abhilasa (NUA) Odisha scheme with an outlay of Rs 385 crore to skill at least one lakh youth in emerging trades annually over the next three years.

Chief secretary PK Jena told mediapersons that the scheme will offer high-quality training, foster industry linkages and enhance employability of youths. It will also help bridge the skill gap in utilisation of new-age technologies in traditional sectors like handicraft, handloom and agriculture.

The scheme, to be implemented in all 30 districts, will provide skilling, re-skilling and upskilling opportunities through skilling institutions of skill development and technical education department (ITI, polytechnic), government skilling and educational institutions and MSME, agriculture and craft clusters.

The scheme will offer fresh skilling for youths, add-on courses for existing students, digital and e-courses for youths in higher educational institutions and employability in various institutions.The chief secretary said credible programme implementing agencies comprising reputed industries and training providers and industry associations will deliver the skilling programme through an enabling policy framework based on differential and incentive based approach.

NUA Odisha reflects the commitment of the government to ensure transformation of human lives through skilling leading to economic empowerment as envisaged in the 2023-24 budget, he said and added that it will further facilitate strengthening of the skilled-in-Odisha brand.

The cabinet also approved outright purchase of both towers, A and B, of O-Hub by the MSME department from IDCO at a cost of `350 crore. The chief secretary said since the Odisha startup policy was framed in 2016, more than 1,600 startups have been recognised and the number of incubators increased to 26. The state government has set a target to get 5,000 startups and 50 incubators registered by 2025.

O-Hub at Chandaka IT/ITES SEZ built by IDCO will work as the main fulcrum of startup ecosystem of Odisha. It now houses Startup Odisha office and small number of startups. A target has been set to house 500 startups in O-Hub by 2025.

The chief secretary said the cabinet also approved the proposed amendment in the Odisha Mobile Towers and Telegraph Line, OFC and related telecom infrastructure policy to modify the existing state policy to align it with the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022. This will facilitate faster and easier deployment of telecom infrastructure to enable speedy 5G rollout, mitigate the operational difficulties and improve quality of service.

The cabinet approved the proposal to lease out 48 acres and 842 decimal land in Jatni tehsil in favour of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) free of all charges for setting up cancer hospital and education centre by Tata Memorial Centre (TMC).

