Odisha: Goldsmith cons bank of Rs 50 lakh loan with fake yellow metal

BALASORE: A goldsmith allegedly took a Central Bank of India branch for a ride by authenticating fake gold against which loans worth over Rs 50 lakh were disbursed by the bank to 14 persons in Balasore district. After the bank’s Balasore branch lodged a complaint, police have detained seven persons, including the goldsmith who has a history of similar fraud.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that 14 persons had availed the half a million rupees gold loan from the bank against jewelleries as collateral over a period of one year. However, a central audit team stumbled upon the fakery during verification following which the bank reported the matter to police.

The goldsmith was apparently roped in to certify authenticity of the yellow metal mortgaged by the loanees. Basing on his certification, the bank gave away loans to the 14 customers during the last one year.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said, the central team was suspicious about quality of the gold and took support of another goldsmith, only to find that the mortgaged jewelleries were fake.

Based on the FIR of the bank, a case was registered under section 406, 409, 420 and 34 of the IPC against the loan holders and the goldsmith. The goldsmith along with six loanees was detained while seven others are absconding.

Investigation also revealed that a case was lodged in Balasore Industrial town against the accused goldsmith for a similar case. Another case was registered against him in Baisinga police station in Mayurbhanj district too.

Police is also investigating allegations that the goldsmith got his accomplices to apply for loans in their names. Some of them, unaware about the process, returned the money to him but the accused did not repay the same to the bank.



