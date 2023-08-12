Project Stride to prevent suicides in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid prevailing perception that suicide prevention strategies must be implemented at every level, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police and Pune-based Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy (CMHLP) on Friday launched project ‘Stride’ to create awareness on mental health that can help tackle the crucial issue of suicide.

Stride, suicide prevention through targeted policy reforms and systematic integration with dedicated engagement of law enforcement system, will prepare guidelines on suicide prevention and create community- based preventive health promotions. CMHLP will develop standard guidelines and research associates will publish reports and design materials for training workshops and other events.

As part of the project, two research associates have been appointed to work with police to strengthen suicide prevention efforts. Police and CMHLP will design and implement research related activities like data collection and carry out analysis of incidents related to suicides.

Additional CP Umashankar Dash said the project has five components including developing a protocol to prevent suicides in police custody and engaging with community and all stakeholders to create awareness in the society. The investigating officers will be trained on ways to probe suicide cases and interact with the family members of the victims. A de-briefing will be carried out of the police officers investigating suicide cases to ensure their mental health is not affected.

Awareness among police officers will be created and their mental health assessment carried out, said Dash. Besides, police have also decided to enhance the coordination with the hospitals to ensure attempt to suicide cases do not go unreported.

Police said in many instances the family members do not reveal that their relatives attempted to commit suicide for which it becomes difficult for the authorities to carry out the counselling of the survivors and understand the reasons behind the decision to end their lives.

