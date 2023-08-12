Home States Odisha

Project Stride to prevent suicides in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

As part of the project, two research associates have been appointed to work with police to strengthen suicide prevention efforts.

Published: 12th August 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid prevailing perception that suicide prevention strategies must be implemented at every level, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police and Pune-based Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy (CMHLP) on Friday launched project ‘Stride’ to create awareness on mental health that can help tackle the crucial issue of suicide.

Stride, suicide prevention through targeted policy reforms and systematic integration with dedicated engagement of law enforcement  system, will prepare guidelines on suicide prevention and create community- based preventive health promotions. CMHLP will develop standard guidelines and research associates will publish reports and design materials for training workshops and other events.

As part of the project, two research associates have been appointed to work with police to strengthen suicide prevention efforts. Police and CMHLP will design and implement research related activities like data collection and carry out analysis of incidents related to suicides.

Additional CP Umashankar Dash said the project has five components including developing a protocol to prevent suicides in police custody and engaging with community and all stakeholders to create awareness in the society.  The investigating officers will be trained on ways to probe suicide cases and interact with the family members of the victims. A de-briefing will be carried out of the police officers investigating suicide cases to ensure their mental health is not affected.  

Awareness among police officers will be created and their mental health assessment carried out, said Dash. Besides, police have also decided to enhance the coordination with the hospitals to ensure attempt to suicide cases do not go unreported.

Police said in many instances the family members do not reveal that their relatives attempted to commit suicide for which it becomes difficult for the authorities to carry out the counselling of the survivors and understand the reasons behind the decision to end their lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy Suicide prevention
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp