Schools in Odisha bear brunt of floods, education of kids affected

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The recent flood has affected the education of children in the coastal district with many schools bearing the brunt of the deluge. The flood has taken a toll on the infrastructure of schools with drinking water and sanitation facilities suffering the maximum damage. Muddy water is still visible in classrooms of schools in the riverside villages of Pattamundai, Aul, Marsaghai, Mahakalapada and Garadapur blocks.

In areas where floodwater has receded, the school buildings are covered with mud and debris including bricks, bits of wood, concrete and broken household goods. The school buildings unaffected by the deluge are being used as temporary shelters to accommodate livestock and people who lost their homes in the floods.

Rahul Jena, a Class VI student of Petapada upper primary school in Aul block, said he went to his school on Wednesday and was shocked to find it in total disarray. “Some villagers converted the classrooms and verandas into temporary shelter for cattle and goats. The school is now littered with cow dung and straws,” he said.

Narendra Das, a Class V student of Alapur upper primary school in Pattamundai, said, “All my books were damaged after floodwater entered our house. My school is also under water for the last three days. Similarly, Sahadev Behera (13) of Singhagaon village said his his house was partially damaged in the floods. After the water receded, he is trying to salvage his books which are covered in mud.

A primary school teacher of Dandisahi village in Pattamundai said the damage is so widespread that commencement of classes will be delayed by a month in the district. Contacted, district education officer (DEO) Subhalaxmi Nayak said all the block education officers have been directed to submit a detailed report about the flood-affected schools. “After getting the report, we will submit it to the district administration. The authorities will provide new books to students affected by the floods,” the DEO added.

