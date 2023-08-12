Home States Odisha

Tourism construction near Tampara lake gets NGT jolt

The green tribunal orders high-level probe into violation of norms

Published: 12th August 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered a high-level probe into allegations of permanent constructions undertaken in violation of environmental norms at Tampara lake near Chhatrapur town of Ganjam district.

NGT’s East Zone bench ordered the inquiry basing on a petition filed by Wildlife Society of Orissa (WSO). Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani, appearing on behalf of the petitioner submitted huge construction activities had already taken place in the name of tourism in the lake area and its fringes.

Taking note of it, the bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) while fixing September 13 for hearing the matter along with the report of the committee said, “Considering the allegations made, we deem it appropriate to constitute a committee to visit the site in question and submit its report on affidavit within four weeks. In the meantime, the district collector, Ganjam, shall ensure that no illegal constructions are made and no part of the Tampara lake is encroached or allowed to be encroached.”

The four-member committee constituted by the tribunal includes senior scientist, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (Regional Office), Bhubaneswar, senior scientist, Central Pollution Control Board, district collector Ganjam, or his nominee not below the rank of additional district magistrate and secretary, State Wetland Authority (Odisha) or his nominee of a senior rank. “The district collector, Ganjam, shall be the nodal officer for all logistic purposes and for filing the committee report on the affidavit”, the bench further said in the order. 

As per the petition, the permanent construction within water area and 50 metre of the Tampara lake include restaurant, hotel, resorts, and cottages along with many other permanent concrete structures that have been undertaken by Odisha Tourism Development Corporation. The projects are being taken up under the Central government funded ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme. The Berhampur Development Authority has finalised additional infrastructure projects for the tourist destination at a cost of `8 crore. 

Tampara is one of the largest fresh water lakes in the state. It was placed in the Wetland Atlas of Union Ministry of Forest Environment and Climate Change in 2010 and designated a Ramsar Site in 2021. It forms part of the Rushikulya river basin where one of the prominent nesting grounds of the endangered Olive Ridley Turtles is located.

The petition expressed apprehension that the recreational facilities which are being developed for tourists by allegedly reclaiming the Tampara land will threaten the rich biodiversity of the lake. The subsequent anthropogenic pressure because of the inflow of huge number of tourists will further have irreversible impact on the delicate ecosystem of the lake. As such no study has been conducted on the possible impact of huge infrastructure and permanent buildings, waste generated from the tourism activities and carrying capacity of the area, the petition alleged.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Tampara lake
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp