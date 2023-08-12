Traffic training parks at districts to train driver aspirants soon

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government will soon set up traffic training parks (TTPs) at district level to properly train aspiring drivers as part of its renewed initiative to reduce road fatalities. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and dedicated staff, the unique facilities will serve as a training ground for drivers and a centre for promoting road safety awareness among all age groups. The parks will offer a wide range of programmes and initiatives to educate individuals about road safety rules, driving techniques, and responsible behaviour on the road.

As decided at a recent high-level meeting chaired by principal secretary of Transport department Usha Padhee, the TTPs will have well-equipped facilities spread over several acres. The facilities would comprise a meticulously designed track system, driving simulators, mock road intersections, and an interactive classroom setup. The TTPs will be developed out of road safety fund. The State Transport Authority (STA) has been asked to find out whether any such park has been developed in any state and submit a report to the principal secretary for approval.

A Transport department official said collectors have been asked to provide space in their respective districts so that the parks can be set up without any delay due to land issues. Initially, selected districts will have the TTPs. Meanwhile, the state-level road safety fund management committee will form road safety clubs in selected educational institutions and other locations. Prior to formation of the club, the Transport commissioner will have to prepare the modalities on the activities of the clubs to be formed, its proposed members and the scope.

The committee has approved a proposal to train NCC cadets as Rakshak juniors, who can act as first responders during accidents. The NCC cadets will be trained in first aid and various road safety parameters to help the road accident victims.

