Unmarried differently-abled youth sterilised without consent in Odisha

Health workers allegedly conducted family planning operation on a differently-abled unmarried man without his consent in Ambaguda village under Mathili block. 

Published: 12th August 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 11:38 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  The chief district medical officer (CDMO) on Friday ordered an inquiry after health workers allegedly conducted family planning operation on a differently-abled unmarried man without his consent in Ambaguda village under Mathili block. 

According to allegations by the villagers, on August 3, health staff including ASHA of Mathili sub-divisional hospital took five persons from Ambaguda and nearby villages to a family planning camp. Ganga Durua, who is deaf and dumb, was one among the five who underwent the procedure. 

Alleging that health staff did so to meet their target of family planning operations, villagers said Ganga’s mother Champa was told that her son was being taken for a regular health check-up to Mathili sub-divisional hospital. After the operation, Ganga was handed over Rs 2,000 cash and sent back home.

The matter came to fore after some social workers took up the matter with CDMO Praful Kumar Nanda. The CDMO informed that the local ASHA had certified Ganga was married and allegedly gave his consent for the operation.  “An inquiry has been ordered. Anyone found guilty will face action,” he said.
 

