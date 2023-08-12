Unskilled attendants perform staff nurse duty in Odisha's SCB Medical College

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dearth of nursing staff at SCB Medical College and Hospital has crippled medical services at the health facility. Sources said even though the number of beds at the hospital has been increased from 2,086 to 2,800 with gradual expansion of wards, more than 400 nursing staff posts are lying vacant. In such a situation, healthcare services are being provided either by patients’ relatives or the attendants engaged by the hospital on an outsourcing basis.

Of the 1,281 sanctioned posts for staff nurse, the hospital presently has 850 nurses of which 52 have gone on study leave and around 80 staff nurses have reportedly remained on leave owing to maternity or other health related grounds. The state government had in 2021 recruited 90 staff nurses of whom 80 had joined SCB MCH. Although over 50 staff nurses have retired in the last two and a half years, not a single staff nurse has yet been posted against the vacant posts.

“The guidelines of National Medical Commission (NMC) and Indian Nursing Council recommend the minimum nurse to patient ratio to be 1:3 with 30 per cent leave reservation in a medical college and hospital while the same is 1:1 in ICU and super-speciality wing. It is a matter of concern that a nursing official has to manage seven to eight patients at the hospital,” said a health expert.SCB administrative officer Abinash Rout said the situation has been apprised to the government. “Steps are being taken to fill up the vacant posts soon,” he added.

CUTTACK: Dearth of nursing staff at SCB Medical College and Hospital has crippled medical services at the health facility. Sources said even though the number of beds at the hospital has been increased from 2,086 to 2,800 with gradual expansion of wards, more than 400 nursing staff posts are lying vacant. In such a situation, healthcare services are being provided either by patients’ relatives or the attendants engaged by the hospital on an outsourcing basis. Of the 1,281 sanctioned posts for staff nurse, the hospital presently has 850 nurses of which 52 have gone on study leave and around 80 staff nurses have reportedly remained on leave owing to maternity or other health related grounds. The state government had in 2021 recruited 90 staff nurses of whom 80 had joined SCB MCH. Although over 50 staff nurses have retired in the last two and a half years, not a single staff nurse has yet been posted against the vacant posts. “The guidelines of National Medical Commission (NMC) and Indian Nursing Council recommend the minimum nurse to patient ratio to be 1:3 with 30 per cent leave reservation in a medical college and hospital while the same is 1:1 in ICU and super-speciality wing. It is a matter of concern that a nursing official has to manage seven to eight patients at the hospital,” said a health expert.SCB administrative officer Abinash Rout said the situation has been apprised to the government. “Steps are being taken to fill up the vacant posts soon,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });