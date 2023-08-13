Home States Odisha

15K schools to get FLN-friendly classrooms in Odisha

The department has designed its programmes to equip every student with proficiency in language and mathematics.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Officials of School and Mass Education department showing the new desks in a classroom | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an initiative to improve the foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills among the children, the School and Mass Education department has decided to introduce new and innovative features in classrooms. 

These include colourful desks in different shapes, teaching-learning materials, picture, story and poem cards, cupboards, green boards, display boards, wall paintings, among other things. These will enrich the learning experience of students.

A total of 15,776 government primary schools in 16 districts will be covered under this initiative to develop FLN-friendly classrooms and in the first phase, 6,159 schools will get the new features in 2023-24.

In every school, at least two classrooms will changed to incorporate these foundational-level learning materials. Officials said as primary education forms the bedrock upon which higher education is built, this initiative aims to bolster the foundation by prioritising foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

The department has designed its programmes to equip every student with proficiency in language and mathematics. Specialised frameworks for curriculum development, engaging learning materials, teacher capacity building and assessment models have been devised to ensure successful attainment of the goals.

