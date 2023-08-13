‘Bangladeshi settlers’ keep locals alert in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Though administration sources refused to comment on the matter,  Rayagada SP, Vivekanand Sharma said immediate steps would be taken on the issue.

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Even as allegations of entry of hundreds of Bangladeshi settlers into the district have been doing rounds, neither the district administration nor police reportedly have a whiff of it. As per sources, the settlers mostly from Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh are scattered in Muniguda, Kolnara, Chandili, Muniguda and J.K.Pur.  

Collectorate sources said information on outsiders was collected only till July 2022. By then as many as 304 Bangladeshi nationals, including 83 women, 91 men and 130 kids were residing in various areas of the district.

Locals alleged that the settlers have mostly put up in slum hutments constructed on unused government land. “They stay amidst us and work as daily wagers. Many of these people staying in Kolonara block had also reportedly applied for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but were left out. However, some were given assistance in Therubali panchayat,” they further said, adding, the settlers’ identity must be verified immediately.

Though administration sources refused to comment on the matter, Rayagada SP, Vivekanand Sharma said immediate steps would be taken on the issue.“Direction would be issued to the police stations in the district to collect the details of outsiders in their respective police station limits,” he added. Social worker Bijay Dash said, settlers from various parts are present in the district in large numbers but the district administration is not alert on the matter.

Comments

