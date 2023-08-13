Collectors asked to formulate forest diversion proposals for all Odisha districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked all districts to formulate forest diversion proposals in line with the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, published in the Gazette of India on August 4. A direction to this effect has been issued by ACS forest Satyabrata Sahu to the collectors on the basis of the instruction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Sahu has asked the collectors to formulate and submit the Forest Diversion Proposals pertaining to their districts, especially for the government developmental projects as per the provisions of the Amended Act immediately. Forest officials said the move was necessary in view of the features of the amended Act that clearly specifies and defines Forest, eliminating the concept of deemed forest. The Act also specifies that all forest lands diverted for non-forest purpose by an authority or agency of the government before December 12, 1996, will not attract FC Act. Similarly, any survey or explorations shall not be treated as non-forestry activities, subject to terms and conditions to be issued by the government of India, officials said.