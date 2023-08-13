Daughter-in-law seeks police protection to enter palace of Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The rift within the royal family of Balangir once again came out in the open with Adrija, wife of Arkesh Narayan Singhdeo, seeking police protection to enter her in-laws’ house. Adrija filed an FIR at Balangir police station alleging she is being harassed by her in-laws. The granddaughter of former prime minister of India VP Singh, had married Arkesh at the latter’s residence on November 23, 2017. “I used to stay in a joint family with in-laws in Balangir. We moved to Dehradun in 2019 after Arkesh lost the Assembly election,” she said while addressing media persons here on Saturday.

Adrija said although she carried out her duties as a wife and daughter-in-law, in August last year, Arkesh sent her a message seeking divorce. “I was shocked. I was in New Delhi at the time taking care of my mother who is a cancer patient,” she said, adding her in-laws forced her to campaign for the panchayat and municipal elections in March last year. “They were concerned about political gains even as my mother was suffering at a hospital,” Adrija said.

She alleged ever since Arkesh sought divorce from her, she is being physically tortured by her in-laws. “They are sending goons to my house to threaten me, locking me in or outside the house and even asking the domestic help to abuse and physically assault me,” she further alleged, adding, her in-laws have installed cameras and posted guards at her residence to keep an eye on her movements.

Adrija said she came to Balangir on Saturday to collect her personal belongings from her in-laws’ house, Sailashree Palace. “They denied me entry into the palace, seized by personal belongings and even severed water and electricity supply,” she stated to media persons.

She said the police have been apathetic to her request for help despite repeated appeals via mails since May 1 this year. Balangir SDPO Tofan Bag said a case has been registered basing on Adrija’s allegations in Dehradun and it is under investigation. “If the investigating officer of the case from Dehradun comes to Balangir with documents, we will provide the necessary assistance,” he said.

