Embargo on property disposal by coop society managements

The Odisha Co-operative Societies Rules, 1956 provides that a society shall acquire and dispose of immovable property through a resolution of the general body.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:45 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has put restrictions on the management of cooperative societies on the disposal of immovable property without its approval. The directive of the state government came following reports that the management of some societies are interested in disposing of their property in an improper and irregular manner.

“It has come to the notice of the government that without looking into the interest of the societies, the management of some cooperative societies are interested in disposing off property in an improper and irregular manner. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred in the Odisha Co-operative Societies Act,1962 and in public interest, it is directed that no cooperative society or the liquidator of the cooperative society shall dispose of its immovable properties or transfer the same by way of contract, lease or any other manner without approval of the committee to be constituted by the government after issue of this order,” said an order issued by Cooperation principal secretary Arabinda Padhee.

A cooperative society is a body by name under which it is registered having perpetual succession and inter-alia with power to acquire and hold property and to dispose of the same in prescribed manner. The Odisha Co-operative Societies Rules, 1956 provides that a society shall acquire and dispose of immovable property through a resolution of the general body.

