Home States Odisha

Guatemala University confer doctorate on MP Achyuta Samanta

An elaborate four-hour tribal ceremony took place, adhering to the customs of Guatemala’s indigenous community.  

Published: 13th August 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

MP Achyuta Samanta with the honorary doctorate degrees conferred on him

MP Achyuta Samanta with the honorary doctorate degrees conferred on him

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MP and educationist Achyuta Samanta has been conferred honorary doctorate degrees by two prominent universities in Guatemala in recognition of his contribution to education and social welfare sectors, particularly within the realm of tribal education.

The Rural University of Guatemala and the Maya Kaqchikel University conferred the prestigious degrees upon Samanta - founder of KIIT and KISS - during his two-day visit to the Central American nation, marking his 54th and 55th honorary doctorates, recently. The Rural University of Guatemala honoured Samanta with the 54th doctorate at a special function. The degree was presented by the university’s rector and founder Fidel Reisley.

Similarly, the 55th honorary doctorate was conferred upon him by the Maya Kaqchikel University, incorporating local tribal traditions. Given the tribal nature of this university, a distinctive ritual was performed. Before presenting the certificate to Samanta, their deity was worshipped, and permission was granted.

An elaborate four-hour tribal ceremony took place, adhering to the customs of Guatemala’s indigenous community. Indian Ambassador to Guatemala Manoj Mohapatra was present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Achyuta Samanta honorary doctorate degrees
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp