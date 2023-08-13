Guatemala University confer doctorate on MP Achyuta Samanta

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MP and educationist Achyuta Samanta has been conferred honorary doctorate degrees by two prominent universities in Guatemala in recognition of his contribution to education and social welfare sectors, particularly within the realm of tribal education.

The Rural University of Guatemala and the Maya Kaqchikel University conferred the prestigious degrees upon Samanta - founder of KIIT and KISS - during his two-day visit to the Central American nation, marking his 54th and 55th honorary doctorates, recently. The Rural University of Guatemala honoured Samanta with the 54th doctorate at a special function. The degree was presented by the university’s rector and founder Fidel Reisley.

Similarly, the 55th honorary doctorate was conferred upon him by the Maya Kaqchikel University, incorporating local tribal traditions. Given the tribal nature of this university, a distinctive ritual was performed. Before presenting the certificate to Samanta, their deity was worshipped, and permission was granted.

An elaborate four-hour tribal ceremony took place, adhering to the customs of Guatemala’s indigenous community. Indian Ambassador to Guatemala Manoj Mohapatra was present.

