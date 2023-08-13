Home States Odisha

Independence Day joy for Jeypore’s daily wager Joyful

However, Joyful’s name was selected from among the thousands of workers engaged under the project.

Daily wager Akshay Kumar Joyful of Chandili panchayat in Kotpad block

By Akhaya Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: Daily wager Akshay Kumar Joyful of Chandili panchayat in Kotpad block has never been to the national capital and the opportunity to visit the place came in the form of an invitation to attend the Independence Day parade at the historic Red Fort.

“I am fortunate to attend the function in New Delhi as a guest from my village. I am a daily wager and had not even dreamt of such an opportunity,” said Joyful while thanking the government. The daily wager said he will try to make the best of the opportunity.

“We thank both the state and central governments for the initiative of letting poor people of Koraput district visit New Delhi and witness the grand spectacle,” said Pankaj Patra, a social worker.  Joyful, along with his wife and child left for New Delhi on Friday night.

