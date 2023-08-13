Home States Odisha

Odisha villagers get heads tonsured on calf’s 10th day ritual

On July 30, the calf became critical and despite treatment provided by a veterinarian, succumbed to its injuries.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers at the 10th day ritual of the elephant calf | Express

Villagers at the 10th day ritual of the elephant calf | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Getting heads tonsured as part of the post-death ritual of a wild animal is unheard of. But residents of Jamuti Munda village in Baidyanath gram panchayat in Karanjia did just that while observing the 10th-day ritual of an elephant calf that died while undergoing treatment.

At least 22 residents of the village got their heads tonsured at a solemn ceremony organised in the village recently. The female calf, aged around eight months, had sustained critical injuries after it was assaulted by some people while it was en route to Champua in Keonjhar district along with a herd of 22 elephants on July 29. Some locals had pelted stones at the calf and her mother when the herd was crossing NH-49 near Singda Chowk.  

On July 30, the calf became critical and despite treatment provided by a veterinarian, succumbed to its injuries. The residents of Jamuti Munda erected a memorial for the calf and around 22 of them got their heads tonsured on the 10th day rituals. Ranjit Naik, who got his tonsured said the objective of the ‘pinda dana’ was to show love and respect for the calf. “It may be an animal but deserves as much love, respect and affection as human beings,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heads tonsured
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp