Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court acquits man serving life for rape

It is not the case that false promise of marriage was given at the inception and the victim was aware of the nature and consequence of sexual indulgence.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Representational image of Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for committing rape repeatedly on a woman was acquitted by the Orissa High Court on Friday. The acquittal order was issued on a criminal appeal filed by Jagannath Baithalu against the judgment of a special court in Cuttack that had convicted him under Section 376 (2) (n) of IPC on August 11, 2022.

The trial was taken up in the case based on the complaint of the victim registered at Cuttack (Sadar) police station under the heading - “Keeping Sexual Relationship with the False Promise to Marry” on April 2, 2019. The division bench of Justice Debabrata Dash and Justice SK Panigrahi took note of the version of the victim where she stated the accused was not acceding to her request for marriage from time to time between 2013 and 2019.

“Waiting for such a long period from the year 2013 till lodging of the FIR in 2019 rather shows that she was having consent for said relationship with a hope to marry him and when that has been breached, the FIR came to be filed,” the bench observed.

The bench also said, “The victim was very well knowing the pros and cons of the relation. It is not the case that false promise of marriage was given at the inception and the victim was aware of the nature and consequence of sexual indulgence. In that view of the matter, the finding of the Trial Court holding the accused guilty of commission of the offence under section-376(2) (n) of the IPC cannot be sustained,” it ruled while setting aside the trial court’s conviction order and ordering Baithalu’s immediate release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF Orissa High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp