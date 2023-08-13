Poor rain in Indravati river catchment poses risk to kharif crops

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Deficit rain in the catchment of the Indravati reservoir has emerged as a matter of concern. Even as Kalahandi district witnessed heavy rains from August 2 to 5 leading to waterlogging and flood-like situations in many areas, the catchment of Indravati did not receive adequate precipitation. The project is in Thuamul Rampur block which received 43 mm of rain on August 2, 75 mm on August 3, 15 mm on August 4 and 8 mm the next day. Thuamul Rampur is also known as ‘mini Cherrapunji’ as it receives the highest rainfall in the district.

The below-expectation rainfall has also affected the water table of the reservoir. On July 7, when irrigation water for kharif crops was released, the livestock level of the reservoir was 31,078 HAM (groundwater recharge) against the normal of 1,48,550 HAM. After a month, the livestock level of the reservoir stands at 42,782 HAM which is only 28 per cent of the highest water level and reservoir level of 631 metre and 642 metre respectively.

For the current Kharif season, water has been released for 1,15,615 hectare land benefitting 99,177 farmers of 429 villages under Jaipatna, Dharamgarh, Junagarh, Kalampur, Koksara, Golamunda and Bhawanipatna blocks. It has been planned to irrigate 39,830 hectare through left main canal, 19,478 hectare through left extension, 25,846 hectare through right main, 5,186 hectare through right extension and 25,275 hectare through lift canal.

Chief construction engineer of the Indravati Project Anil Kumar Panigrahi said owing to deficit rains in the catchment area of the Indravati reservoir, so far the water level has not increased as required. He said in view of the scenario, to meet the irrigation target for Kharif season, water supply will be managed prudently and if required there it will be supplied on a rotation basis. With proper management kharif irrigation can be managed but if the water level does not improve it may affect rabi crops and power generation, he said.

Agri worry

Little rainfall received in Thuamul Rampur block in last three months

The reservoir level stands at 42,782 HAM against the normal of 1,48,550 HAM at present

Water has been released for irrigating over 1 lakh ha land in seven blocks

BHAWANIPATNA: Deficit rain in the catchment of the Indravati reservoir has emerged as a matter of concern. Even as Kalahandi district witnessed heavy rains from August 2 to 5 leading to waterlogging and flood-like situations in many areas, the catchment of Indravati did not receive adequate precipitation. The project is in Thuamul Rampur block which received 43 mm of rain on August 2, 75 mm on August 3, 15 mm on August 4 and 8 mm the next day. Thuamul Rampur is also known as ‘mini Cherrapunji’ as it receives the highest rainfall in the district. The below-expectation rainfall has also affected the water table of the reservoir. On July 7, when irrigation water for kharif crops was released, the livestock level of the reservoir was 31,078 HAM (groundwater recharge) against the normal of 1,48,550 HAM. After a month, the livestock level of the reservoir stands at 42,782 HAM which is only 28 per cent of the highest water level and reservoir level of 631 metre and 642 metre respectively. For the current Kharif season, water has been released for 1,15,615 hectare land benefitting 99,177 farmers of 429 villages under Jaipatna, Dharamgarh, Junagarh, Kalampur, Koksara, Golamunda and Bhawanipatna blocks. It has been planned to irrigate 39,830 hectare through left main canal, 19,478 hectare through left extension, 25,846 hectare through right main, 5,186 hectare through right extension and 25,275 hectare through lift canal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief construction engineer of the Indravati Project Anil Kumar Panigrahi said owing to deficit rains in the catchment area of the Indravati reservoir, so far the water level has not increased as required. He said in view of the scenario, to meet the irrigation target for Kharif season, water supply will be managed prudently and if required there it will be supplied on a rotation basis. With proper management kharif irrigation can be managed but if the water level does not improve it may affect rabi crops and power generation, he said. Agri worry Little rainfall received in Thuamul Rampur block in last three months The reservoir level stands at 42,782 HAM against the normal of 1,48,550 HAM at present Water has been released for irrigating over 1 lakh ha land in seven blocks