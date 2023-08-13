Rourkela city yet to have BEO, manages with temporary means 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as all 17 blocks across Sundargarh district have been posted with block education officers (BEOs) since 2013 for better management of academic, financial, administrative and allied services, Rourkela city continues with temporary arrangements.

Nine months after the School & Mass Education (SME) department announced to appoint city education officers (CEOs) in five municipal corporation areas in Odisha, Rourkela city is yet to have a full-fledged CEO office.

Reliable sources said in a strange arrangement since 2013 the office of the Bisra BEO was functioning from Rourkela instead of the Bisra block headquarters with no such designated post for Rourkela city. The Bisra BEO’s office located at Rourkela was looking after the functioning of all schools in Bisra and Rourkela.

However, on public demand from Bisra block, the BEO’s office got finally shifted to Bisra block headquarter in December 2021. They said from then till October 2022 the Bisra BEO was looking after the functioning of all schools and needs of teachers in Bisra and Rourkela.

In October 2022 the SME department announced post of CTO for Rourkela and the additional district education officer (ADEO) from Sundargarh district headquarter town was appointed in-charge Rourkela CTO and Bisra BEO. The ADEO from Sundargarh town used to look after the dual responsibilities till two months ago.

After posting of Benudhar Swain as Bisra BEO two months ago he is looking after both Rourkela and Bisra distributing his working days to both places. Sources privy with the development said after the erstwhile Bisra BEO’s office at Rourkela has been earmarked as Rourkela CEO’s office it continues to function with a couple of clerical staff.

Sundargarh DEO AK Pradhan said as per the government order the ADEO would be in-charge CEO for Rourkela while other modalities and delegation of power are yet to be finalised. He hoped the CEO office would be fully operational shortly.

Staff crisis

Despite govt directive, Rourkela city is yet to have a full-fledged CEO office

Since 2013, the office of Bisra BEO was functioning from Rourkela instead of the block headquarters

ROURKELA: Even as all 17 blocks across Sundargarh district have been posted with block education officers (BEOs) since 2013 for better management of academic, financial, administrative and allied services, Rourkela city continues with temporary arrangements. Nine months after the School & Mass Education (SME) department announced to appoint city education officers (CEOs) in five municipal corporation areas in Odisha, Rourkela city is yet to have a full-fledged CEO office. Reliable sources said in a strange arrangement since 2013 the office of the Bisra BEO was functioning from Rourkela instead of the Bisra block headquarters with no such designated post for Rourkela city. The Bisra BEO’s office located at Rourkela was looking after the functioning of all schools in Bisra and Rourkela.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, on public demand from Bisra block, the BEO’s office got finally shifted to Bisra block headquarter in December 2021. They said from then till October 2022 the Bisra BEO was looking after the functioning of all schools and needs of teachers in Bisra and Rourkela. In October 2022 the SME department announced post of CTO for Rourkela and the additional district education officer (ADEO) from Sundargarh district headquarter town was appointed in-charge Rourkela CTO and Bisra BEO. The ADEO from Sundargarh town used to look after the dual responsibilities till two months ago. After posting of Benudhar Swain as Bisra BEO two months ago he is looking after both Rourkela and Bisra distributing his working days to both places. Sources privy with the development said after the erstwhile Bisra BEO’s office at Rourkela has been earmarked as Rourkela CEO’s office it continues to function with a couple of clerical staff. Sundargarh DEO AK Pradhan said as per the government order the ADEO would be in-charge CEO for Rourkela while other modalities and delegation of power are yet to be finalised. He hoped the CEO office would be fully operational shortly. Staff crisis Despite govt directive, Rourkela city is yet to have a full-fledged CEO office Since 2013, the office of Bisra BEO was functioning from Rourkela instead of the block headquarters