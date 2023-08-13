Home States Odisha

Sold infant rescued from Chhattisgarh

The police is investigating the involvement of more persons in the case and also ascertaining the financial transactions.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: An infant, allegedly sold by his father, days after birth was rescued by Titlagarh police from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on Friday. A special team of Titlagarh police rescued the infant from the residence of businessman, Amit Agrawal at Raigarh. Sources said the sale of the infant to Agrawal was facilitated by one Bikram Mahanand of Raipur. Amit had managed to escape the spot when police reached his house.

However, police tracked his mobile phone and apprehended him later. Talking to media persons, Titlagarh SDPO Ankita Kumbhar said Mahanand is absconding and will be arrested soon. The police is investigating the involvement of more persons in the case and also ascertaining the financial transactions.

The infant was allegedly sold by his father Santosh Putel of Titlagarh. Police have already arrested another middleman Ramjan Sheikh, Santosh from Titlagarh and Raja Durga from Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district for their involvement in the case. The infant, after being rescued, was sent to Child Welfare Committee and produced before the Special Adoption Agency here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
infant sold by father Chhattisgarh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp