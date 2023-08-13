Sold infant rescued from Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: An infant, allegedly sold by his father, days after birth was rescued by Titlagarh police from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on Friday. A special team of Titlagarh police rescued the infant from the residence of businessman, Amit Agrawal at Raigarh. Sources said the sale of the infant to Agrawal was facilitated by one Bikram Mahanand of Raipur. Amit had managed to escape the spot when police reached his house.

However, police tracked his mobile phone and apprehended him later. Talking to media persons, Titlagarh SDPO Ankita Kumbhar said Mahanand is absconding and will be arrested soon. The police is investigating the involvement of more persons in the case and also ascertaining the financial transactions.

The infant was allegedly sold by his father Santosh Putel of Titlagarh. Police have already arrested another middleman Ramjan Sheikh, Santosh from Titlagarh and Raja Durga from Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district for their involvement in the case. The infant, after being rescued, was sent to Child Welfare Committee and produced before the Special Adoption Agency here.

