Home States Odisha

VK Pandian reviews irrigation projects in Mayurbhanj district

Pandian partipated in the public grievance meetings at Karanjia, Jashipur, Rairangpur, Bisoi and Baripada.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

 5T secretary VK Pandian. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the second day of his visit to the Mayurbhanj district, 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of ongoing mega piped water supply schemes being implemented at a cost of `1,771 crore in 10 blocks. The projects being executed in Kaptipada, Thakurmunda, Karanjia, Jashipur, Raruan, Sukruli, Kusumi, Udala, Khunta and Baripada blocks will be operationalised in phases from November, 2023 onwards.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated time. The 5T secretary also reviewed the progress of ongoing mega lift irrigation projects involving a cost of `214 crore meant to irrigate 17,500 acres in Jashipur block which are in tendering stage. He further reviewed the progress of ‘Drink from Tap’ project being implemented at a cost of `67 crore in Baripada municipality.

Pandian participated in the public grievance meetings at Karanjia, Jashipur, Rairangpur, Bisoi and Baripada. He interacted with the tribal groups and explained them the importance given to the preservation of tribal culture by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.  Special secretary to CM, R Vineel Krishna, IGP Himansu Lal, collector Vineet Bhardwaj and other senior officials of the district were present during the review meetings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Pandian Mayurbhanj district irrigation projects
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp