VK Pandian reviews irrigation projects in Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the second day of his visit to the Mayurbhanj district, 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of ongoing mega piped water supply schemes being implemented at a cost of `1,771 crore in 10 blocks. The projects being executed in Kaptipada, Thakurmunda, Karanjia, Jashipur, Raruan, Sukruli, Kusumi, Udala, Khunta and Baripada blocks will be operationalised in phases from November, 2023 onwards.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure the completion of the projects within the stipulated time. The 5T secretary also reviewed the progress of ongoing mega lift irrigation projects involving a cost of `214 crore meant to irrigate 17,500 acres in Jashipur block which are in tendering stage. He further reviewed the progress of ‘Drink from Tap’ project being implemented at a cost of `67 crore in Baripada municipality.

Pandian participated in the public grievance meetings at Karanjia, Jashipur, Rairangpur, Bisoi and Baripada. He interacted with the tribal groups and explained them the importance given to the preservation of tribal culture by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Special secretary to CM, R Vineel Krishna, IGP Himansu Lal, collector Vineet Bhardwaj and other senior officials of the district were present during the review meetings.

