Amid early election talks, CM Naveen to meet PM Modi in Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid talks of early elections in Odisha and four other states in December, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to visit Delhi later this week to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though dates for the visit are yet to be finalised, sources said it may be any day after August 15. Besides the official agenda of discussion, the chief minister is likely to broach the idea of early Assembly elections in Odisha. Preparations of the ruling BJD and at the government level have given credence to such a possibility.

Official sources maintained the state government will present a supplementary budget of Rs 25,000 crore in the monsoon session of the Assembly likely in the last week of August or first week of September. The government will have to convene the next session of the Assembly by September 31. It may also be the last session of this Assembly.

The state cabinet has met regularly during the last two months to approve several schemes including Mo Ghara Yojana, the Mission Shakti Scooty Yojana, Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha and NUA (Nutana Unnata Abhilasha) Odisha scheme to cater to all sections of the society. The cabinet also approved a proposal to provide infrastructural support to create banking facilities in 4,373 unbanked gram panchayats of the state.

The chief minister’s proposed visit to the national capital to meet the Prime Minister is being talked about following a one-on-one meeting he had with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on August 5. A senior BJD leader told The New Indian Express, “We don’t deny the possibility of early elections. But nothing has been finalised about chief minister’s visit to Delhi.”

