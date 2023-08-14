Bhubaneswar Diary: Dynastic politics, Routray shows the way

By Express News Service

Dynastic politics, Routray shows the way

Senior Congress leader and MLA Suresh Kumar Routray can never be out of news. His theatrics and commentary have become a magnet for the media, thanks to them being the source of amusement for the people. He does state many controversial things through his comical way of expression and they escape attention. Very recently, in the midst of Congress preparations to forge alliance with the Left and other political parties for the 2024 election, Routray heaped praise on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state BJD government. Congress party managers here had not taken his statement seriously as everybody in the party knows that he does not like to disappoint news reporters coming for a byte. However, the announcement made by him on Sunday has surprised everybody. Routray announced that he will not contest the next election. But both his sons will contest election next time. Routray has two sons. While the younger son will contest from Jatni Assembly constituency, his elder son will contest Lok Sabha election from the Bhubaneswar seat. He also made it clear that both his sons will contest on Congress tickets. Not only the statement directly promotes dynastic politics, it has also violated the stated party policy of not giving ticket to more than one member from a family. However, a Congress leader said that by making such a statement he was trying to preempt bitterness between the two sons as he always tries to do in state Congress between different factions.

~ Bijay Chaki

Look within, Congress insiders over OPCC attack on BJD-BJP

The ruling BJD and Opposition BJP are caught in a Catch-22 situation after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his ‘secret’ meeting with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Lokseva Bhawan. When the political posturing of the two parties and their actions are seen as a calculated move to mislead the people, the Congress which has been claiming of a tacit understanding between BJD and BJP has launched a vociferous attack on the duo. Displeased with the suspension of two senior leaders - Cuttack Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim and former working president Chiranjib Biswal - and the manner in which the party is being run by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak, many of his opponents within the party said it is like “pot calling the kettle black.” Please ask Sarat Babu with whose blessing he became the president of OPCC when majority leaders of the party were opposed to his appointment. What noticeable political movement the Congress has taken against the Naveen Patnaik government under Pattanayak’s leadership ever since he was appointed as OPCC chief in May last year. His action speaks volumes. He must explain where Moquim and Biswal went wrong, said a senior leader.

~ Bijoy Pradhan

Political posters spared BMC action

Even as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a drive against unauthorised pasting of posters, banners and hoardings to make city landscape free from any sort of visual pollution, political posters at random places every now and then have become a matter of concern for the civic body. The other day the municipal body shared details of a few violators with photos of the unauthorised posters and banners on social media and stated that FIR along with Rs 50,000 fine has been imposed on the errants for the same. While some users praised the step, others were quick enough to ask what action the civic body has taken against the political parties whose hoardings, posters and banners at random places are found very often spoiling the beauty of the city. Finding no reply, the users questioned if BMC has taken action against such violations at all. “Political posters might be enhancing the beauty of the city,” quipped a user.

~ Sudarsan Maharana

