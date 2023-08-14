Home States Odisha

Monsoon likely to revive, set to trigger heavy rains across Odisha this week

On Wednesday, light to moderate rain or thundershower activity are expected to occur at many places in interior and coastal districts of the state.

Published: 14th August 2023 10:01 AM

Representational image: A file photo of a man using an umbrella to shield himself from monsoon rains. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a weak phase, the southwest monsoon is likely to revive in Odisha soon with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains in parts of the state from Tuesday onwards. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara and eight other districts on Tuesday. Similarly, light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur at many places in north and south Odisha during the period.

On Wednesday, light to moderate rain or thundershower activity are expected to occur at many places in the interior and coastal districts of the state. “The rainfall activity will revive in the state as the monsoon trough is expected to return to its normal position,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

The revival of monsoon is expected to give a much-needed push to agricultural activities which have taken a hit due to scanty rains since August 2. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the state recorded 3.9 mm rain which is 74 per cent less than the average during the period.

Jajpur and Nuapada districts received no rain between Saturday and Sunday morning. At least 21 districts recorded large deficient rains and two districts received deficient showers in the last 24 hours. Only three districts received normal rainfall, while Puri recorded large excess and Jagatsinghpur excess rainfall.

Odisha’s 10 districts including Khurda, Puri and Cuttack have received deficit rainfall between June 1 and August 13. Meanwhile, a few places received rainfall on Sunday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood.

Rainy days ahead

 Heavy rainfall in 13 districts on Tuesday
 Monsoon revival expected to push agricultural activities in the state
10 districts have received deficit rainfall between June 1 and August 13

