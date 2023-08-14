Quality education can empower indigenous people: Minister Arjun Munda at Anthropology meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Quality education has the potential to empower indigenous people in solving their own issues and problems, said Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Sunday. Addressing the valedictory session of the World Anthropology Congress (WAC) at KISS University, Munda said indigenous people should engage in self-reflection, researching on their own communities and it would be only possible through quality education.

“If we could empower them with proper education, they would be able to solve their issues on their own,’’ he opined. On the proposal for establishment of a world-class museum for indigenous people at KISS University, the minister said, “The Tribal Affairs Ministry is ready for this collaborative project, but it could only be initiated following a formal proposal from the Odisha government.’’

He also spoke on Ashoka’s transformation in the historic land of Kalinga, as well as the intricate relationship between the cult of Jagannath and tribal culture. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said, “KISS is the ideal venue for events like World Anthropology Congress. It is also the best place for research on Anthropology’.” He recounted an international conference he attended in Europe, where a renowned Japanese anthropologist hailed KISS as the “largest anthropological laboratory of the world.”

Dr Samanta also drew attention of the gathering to the fact that KISS was home to 2,000 students from Jharkhand, the home state of Munda. He mentioned the 2023 Class X topper was also from Jharkhand. Over 350 sessions, 20 round-table meetings, 20 workshops and 120 panel discussions took place in the grand five-day event. Around 1,100 anthropologists from 51 nations around the world joined and presented 1,200 research papers in the event.

