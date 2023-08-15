Home States Odisha

Man stabbed by loan collection agent succumbs in Odisha

Bipin had failed to pay the EMIs of 2 months

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A 42-year-old man from Jeypore town, who was stabbed by a loan recovery agent over non-payment of monthly EMIs, succumbed to injuries on Monday. The deceased was identified as Bipin Bahadur (42), a resident of the Veterinary Colony in Jeypore town and a taxi driver by profession. The accused, Pratyush Das of Boipariguda, is absconding.

Police said a few months back, Bipin had availed a loan of around Rs 4 lakh from a private finance company to buy a car. However, he could not pay the EMIs for two months. 

On Saturday evening, Bipin was driving his car when Pratyush, an agent of the finance company, intercepted him in the Power House area. A heated argument broke out between the duo over payment of the loan EMIs. In a fit of rage, the accused stabbed Bipin multiple times and fled. 

Locals found Bipin lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the Jeypore district headquarters hospital. On Sunday, he was shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam after his condition worsened. However, Bipin succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Jeypore Town IIC Satyananda Patra said a police team has left for Visakhapatnam for investigation. “We have sent a team to Visakhapatnam for further inquiry and to facilitate the postmortem of the deceased. A murder case has been registered in this connection. The accused is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him soon,” Patra added.

A week back, two agents of a finance company had attacked a tribal man of Patraput within Jeypore Sadar police limits for not paying monthly EMIs of the loan which he had availed to buy a motorcycle. The accused duo also forcibly took away the two-wheeler from him. Based on the complaint of the victim, police arrested the two agents and produced them in court.

