Odisha CM felicitates AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

This unprecedented challenge required the institute to preserve a significant number of bodies, an experience that had never been encountered before.

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Twitter)

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated AIIMS Bhubaneswar for its exceptional handling of the Bahanaga train tragedy victims. The state government had acknowledged the national institute’s commendable role in preserving and managing the bodies of the victims of the tragedy. 

Expressing gratitude to the chief minister for the felicitation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the unfortunate train tragedy at Bahanaga in Balasore district, which claimed 296 lives, resulted in AIIMS Bhubaneswar receiving a total of 162 dead bodies in two phases.

This unprecedented challenge required the institute to preserve a significant number of bodies, an experience that had never been encountered before. Despite the magnitude of the situation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar with constant support from the Union Health Ministry rose to the occasion and executed their responsibilities with remarkable professionalism and sensitivity, he said. 

More than 150 doctors, senior residents, paramedic staff and attendants were engaged in the process. While the institute has handed over 133 dead bodies to their relatives and family members, 29 more unclaimed bodies have been kept preserved.  
 

