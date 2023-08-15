Odisha CM felicitates AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated AIIMS Bhubaneswar for its exceptional handling of the Bahanaga train tragedy victims. The state government had acknowledged the national institute’s commendable role in preserving and managing the bodies of the victims of the tragedy.

Recalling the contribution of people and agencies, CM said, “The people of #Bahanaga, local volunteers, institutions & response forces have held our heads high with their timely, selfless service.” CM offered condolences to the people who lost lives in the accident & described… pic.twitter.com/5hdLSth1MC — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 13, 2023

Expressing gratitude to the chief minister for the felicitation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the unfortunate train tragedy at Bahanaga in Balasore district, which claimed 296 lives, resulted in AIIMS Bhubaneswar receiving a total of 162 dead bodies in two phases.

This unprecedented challenge required the institute to preserve a significant number of bodies, an experience that had never been encountered before. Despite the magnitude of the situation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar with constant support from the Union Health Ministry rose to the occasion and executed their responsibilities with remarkable professionalism and sensitivity, he said.

More than 150 doctors, senior residents, paramedic staff and attendants were engaged in the process. While the institute has handed over 133 dead bodies to their relatives and family members, 29 more unclaimed bodies have been kept preserved.



BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated AIIMS Bhubaneswar for its exceptional handling of the Bahanaga train tragedy victims. The state government had acknowledged the national institute’s commendable role in preserving and managing the bodies of the victims of the tragedy. Recalling the contribution of people and agencies, CM said, “The people of #Bahanaga, local volunteers, institutions & response forces have held our heads high with their timely, selfless service.” CM offered condolences to the people who lost lives in the accident & described… pic.twitter.com/5hdLSth1MC — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 13, 2023 Expressing gratitude to the chief minister for the felicitation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the unfortunate train tragedy at Bahanaga in Balasore district, which claimed 296 lives, resulted in AIIMS Bhubaneswar receiving a total of 162 dead bodies in two phases.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This unprecedented challenge required the institute to preserve a significant number of bodies, an experience that had never been encountered before. Despite the magnitude of the situation, AIIMS Bhubaneswar with constant support from the Union Health Ministry rose to the occasion and executed their responsibilities with remarkable professionalism and sensitivity, he said. More than 150 doctors, senior residents, paramedic staff and attendants were engaged in the process. While the institute has handed over 133 dead bodies to their relatives and family members, 29 more unclaimed bodies have been kept preserved.