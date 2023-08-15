Home States Odisha

Out on bail, woman kills second child in Odisha

She throttled her second child five years back and last month, the couple had another baby who met with the same fate.

Published: 15th August 2023

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A 35-year-old tribal woman, out on bail after being jailed on charges of killing her baby girl about five years back, hacked her 24-day-old son to death in Nimkani village under Telkoi police limits on Monday, sending shockwaves across the district.

The accused, Lakshmi Juang, smeared vermillion on her infant child, placed him in front of the main door of the house and used an axe on the boy. All this happened when her husband Guru Juang was fast asleep.
The woman, a native of Juang Sahi of the village, was arrested after her father-in-law reported the matter to local police. The reason behind Lakshmi’s mind-numbing actions that left the region shell-shocked was yet to be ascertained.

In 2018, Lakshmi had strangulated her one-and-half-year-old daughter at her parental place in Ukhunda village under Bariha police station limits. She was arrested and remained in jail before being granted bail. 
Police sources said, Guru and Lakshmi had three kids, the eldest being seven years of age.  

“Human sacrifice does not appear to be the reason. Post-delivery, some women develop mental health issues that trigger aggression which is being ascertained in Lakshmi’s case,” said a police officer.
Keonjhar Sadar SDPO Mahendranath Murmu said Telkoi police registered a murder case and produced the accused before a local court on the day.

