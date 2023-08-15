Home States Odisha

Two more held for question paper leak in Odisha

The junior engineer (civil) main examination was conducted on July 16 but cancelled by OSSC after the scam surfaced.

Published: 15th August 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Amid criticism over the exam conducting procedure and question paper leak , HRD ministy's panel will examine CBSE's exam procedure. ( Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Sahadevkhunta police in Balasore district arrested two more persons for their involvement in the question paper leak of junior engineer (civil) main examination conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

The accused were identified as Sadashiv Pradhan (34) of Puri town and Partha Sengupta (54) of West Bengal. A case was registered against the duo under sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 34 of the IPC. Earlier, police had arrested 25 persons including the mastermind of the question paper leak racket Vishal Kumar Chaurasia.  

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said Pradhan served as an agent from Puri while Sengupta was an outsourcing contractor of the printing press from West Bengal. 

ALSO READ | Eight more held in OSSC question paper leak case

He used to supply labour to the printing press for the purpose of binding on an outsourcing basis. 
Preliminary investigation revealed that after the final sets of the question papers were printed, Sengupta supplied one set to Birendra Kumar who in turn gave it to prime accused Chaurasia. The SP said Kumar was taken to the printing press for reconstruction of the crime scene. 

The junior engineer (civil) main examination was conducted on July 16 but cancelled by OSSC after the scam surfaced.

ALSO READ | Candidates cry OSSC exam paper leak, stage protest

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
question paper leak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp