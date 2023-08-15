Two more held for question paper leak in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Sahadevkhunta police in Balasore district arrested two more persons for their involvement in the question paper leak of junior engineer (civil) main examination conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

The accused were identified as Sadashiv Pradhan (34) of Puri town and Partha Sengupta (54) of West Bengal. A case was registered against the duo under sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 34 of the IPC. Earlier, police had arrested 25 persons including the mastermind of the question paper leak racket Vishal Kumar Chaurasia.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said Pradhan served as an agent from Puri while Sengupta was an outsourcing contractor of the printing press from West Bengal.

ALSO READ | Eight more held in OSSC question paper leak case

He used to supply labour to the printing press for the purpose of binding on an outsourcing basis.

Preliminary investigation revealed that after the final sets of the question papers were printed, Sengupta supplied one set to Birendra Kumar who in turn gave it to prime accused Chaurasia. The SP said Kumar was taken to the printing press for reconstruction of the crime scene.

The junior engineer (civil) main examination was conducted on July 16 but cancelled by OSSC after the scam surfaced.

ALSO READ | Candidates cry OSSC exam paper leak, stage protest

BALASORE: Sahadevkhunta police in Balasore district arrested two more persons for their involvement in the question paper leak of junior engineer (civil) main examination conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). The accused were identified as Sadashiv Pradhan (34) of Puri town and Partha Sengupta (54) of West Bengal. A case was registered against the duo under sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 34 of the IPC. Earlier, police had arrested 25 persons including the mastermind of the question paper leak racket Vishal Kumar Chaurasia. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said Pradhan served as an agent from Puri while Sengupta was an outsourcing contractor of the printing press from West Bengal. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Eight more held in OSSC question paper leak case He used to supply labour to the printing press for the purpose of binding on an outsourcing basis. Preliminary investigation revealed that after the final sets of the question papers were printed, Sengupta supplied one set to Birendra Kumar who in turn gave it to prime accused Chaurasia. The SP said Kumar was taken to the printing press for reconstruction of the crime scene. The junior engineer (civil) main examination was conducted on July 16 but cancelled by OSSC after the scam surfaced. ALSO READ | Candidates cry OSSC exam paper leak, stage protest