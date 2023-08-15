Urban park to come up near Ghanteswari temple soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is developing a new urban park near Ghanteswari Peetha in Chiplima to attract more local visitors to the tourist destination. Currently, the state government is beautifying the shrine and developing pilgrim facilities to increase the footfall of tourists. The urban park will be an added attraction for visitors coming from Sambalpur city.

Enforcement officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said the park at Ghanteswari Peetha is being developed at an estimated cost of `98 lakh. Work on the construction of the park’s boundary wall has already started.

The park is being developed over an area of 3.81 acres. It would have sculptures, benches, play and gym equipment. Plantation and landscaping will also be carried out. Besides, the park will have sit-out areas and a pathway for morning walkers.

Located along the Mahanadi River, Maa Ghanteswari temple is one of the major tourist destinations of the district. The shrine is blessed with abundant natural beauty. As the name suggests, Goddess Ghanteswari is the deity of bells. There are bells hanging all around the temple. Because of religious beliefs, people offer bells to the Goddess after the fulfilment of their wishes.

Thousands of people from Odisha and neighbouring states visit the shrine throughout the year. Earlier, people used to take NH-53 from Sambalpur to reach the temple.

In 2019, the second bridge over Mahanadi, connecting Nelson Mandela Chowk in Sambalpur city with Chaunrpura, became operational and halved the distance between Sambalpur and Ghanteswari Peetha.This led to an increase in tourist footfall at the shrine.

