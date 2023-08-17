16-year-old girl injured in failed kidnap bid in broad daylight in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Panic gripped residents of Parabada area in Koraput’s Jeypore town after a minor girl was attacked by a group of miscreants in broad daylight following a failed kidnap bid on Wednesday. The 16-year-old tribal girl, a Plus Two Science student of Vikram Deb College, sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Jeypore.

Police sources said the victim, a resident of Ramgiri in Boipariguda, used to stay in a rented house at Parabada at attend college. At around 12 noon, the girl came out of her house and was on way for some work when a group of three-four miscreants stopped her on the road. They tried to abduct her but she resisted.

Unable to kidnap the girl, the miscreants assaulted her with sharp weapons and fled. Locals rescued the victim, who suffered cut injuries, and rushed her to Jeypore DHH. Hospital sources said her condition is stable. In the evening, the girl’s family members lodged an FIR with Jeypore Town police in this regard. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.

Though the exact reason behind the kidnap attempt and the number of miscreants involved in the incident are yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be linked to a one-sided love affair. SDPO of Jeypore Harisha BC said efforts are underway to identify the miscreants and arrested them. More details will emerge after verification of the crime scene and examination of the victim. The culprits will be nabbed soon, the SDPO added.

Incidentally, this is the second such incident to take place in Jeypore town area within a week. Four days back, a man was brutally stabbed by a finance company’s loan recovery agent in Power House area. The 42-year-old victim, a resident of Veterinary Colony, succumbed to injuries during treatment on Monday.

