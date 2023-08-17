5T principle strengthened Odisha's economy, says CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the economy of the state has been strengthened and poverty is on the decline after implementation of 5T principle. Hoisting the national flag at the state level Independence Day celebrations at Unit-III exhibition ground in the capital city, the chief minister said education, healthcare, tourism, infrastructure and other sectors have seen a new dawn under 5T principle. The state has also received investment worth lakhs of rupees, creating employment opportunities for youths.

CM Naveen Patnaik taking salute

at the 77th Independence Day

celebrations at Exhibition Ground

in Bhubaneswar | Shamim Qureshy

Recalling the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and other illustrious freedom fighters of the country and Odisha, the chief minister called upon people to work unitedly to transform the state. He said people should also cooperate and support the state government’s endeavour for inclusive growth of all sections of the society.

Referring to the recent cabinet decisions, the chief minister said people residing in every panchayat of Odisha will soon have access to banking services with the government deciding to cover the 4,373 unbanked panchayats. “Senior citizens, women and physically challenged persons will be the major beneficiaries of the initiative,” he said.He said around four lakh additional beneficiaries have been added under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and will get pension from Independence Day.

Reiterating his government’s policy that every life is precious, the chief minister said Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has ensured healthcare for everyone. “Women are the face of development. Mission Shakti has emerged as the engine of transformation for them,” he said.

The chief minister said one lakh youths will be skilled in different trades to make them employable under the Nutana Unnata Abhilasha (NUA) scheme. Besides, Rs 4,000 crore will be spent under ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme to develop a modern digital infrastructure base in every village and protect Jagannath culture.

