Cops hunt for man who fired at estranged wife's lover in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 35-year-old man allegedly opened fire at his estranged wife’s lover, leaving him critically injured in Khetinali village within Charmal police limits here on Tuesday night. Police identified the accused as Swadhin Pradhan of Jhankarpara in Charmal and the injured is 34-year-old Pankaj Dehury of nearby Khetinali village.

Sources said Swadhin had married a woman of his village around 10 years back. However, he suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair with Pankaj, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. The suspicion led to frequent fights between the couple. Around two years back, Swadhin and his wife separated following which the woman started to live with Pankaj.

On Tuesday night, Swadhin went to Khetinali in an inebriated condition. He was armed with a country-made gun. On seeing his wife with Pankaj, he was filled with rage. He brought out the gun and fired at Pankaj.

While Swadhin fled following the attack, Pankaj suffered bullet injury on his hand and was rushed to Charmal hospital. He was later shifted to the VIMSAR, Burla after his condition deteriorated. Till reports last came in, Pankaj’s condition was critical.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who is absconding. The weapon of offence is yet to be seized. Further investigation is underway.

SAMBALPUR: A 35-year-old man allegedly opened fire at his estranged wife’s lover, leaving him critically injured in Khetinali village within Charmal police limits here on Tuesday night. Police identified the accused as Swadhin Pradhan of Jhankarpara in Charmal and the injured is 34-year-old Pankaj Dehury of nearby Khetinali village. Sources said Swadhin had married a woman of his village around 10 years back. However, he suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair with Pankaj, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. The suspicion led to frequent fights between the couple. Around two years back, Swadhin and his wife separated following which the woman started to live with Pankaj. On Tuesday night, Swadhin went to Khetinali in an inebriated condition. He was armed with a country-made gun. On seeing his wife with Pankaj, he was filled with rage. He brought out the gun and fired at Pankaj.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While Swadhin fled following the attack, Pankaj suffered bullet injury on his hand and was rushed to Charmal hospital. He was later shifted to the VIMSAR, Burla after his condition deteriorated. Till reports last came in, Pankaj’s condition was critical. Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused who is absconding. The weapon of offence is yet to be seized. Further investigation is underway.