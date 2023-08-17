'India's Game' docu film is a tribute to hockey and nationalism: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday released ‘India’s Game -A story of a team that united the nation’, a documentary film on the role of hockey in Indian nationalism. The documentary, a compelling account of a sports team which united the nation and ignited the flame of national pride, was premiered by the Sports and Youth Services department in partnership with Hockey India here.

The chief minister dedicated the documentary to all freedom fighters who fought to achieve the dream of independent India and to hockey players who brought glory to the nation by winning Olympic gold medals. “This film is a tribute to the spirit of hockey and Indian nationalism,” he said.

The chief minister also felicitated hockey legends and hockey historians for their contribution to the game. The film is based on an idea by 5T secretary VK Pandian to document the role of hockey in Indian nationalism.

The documentary, made by Level Films UK, chronicles the extraordinary journey of the Indian team that soared to victory against formidable adversaries including Hitler’s Germany, Great Britain, and Pakistan, securing back-to-back Olympic gold medals. It pays tribute to the unifying power of sports and the spirit of India’s sporting heritage apart from recounting the journey of a nation that was united by the game which transcends boundaries and fosters a shared sense of pride, the government said.

The Centre and Hockey India have provided support in making of the historic documentary. The collaboration between Odisha and Hockey India has not only re-ignited the state’s hockey prowess but also fostered the growth of the sport across the nation. The state’s commitment to hockey promises to inspire generations to pursue excellence, producing legendary players who have etched their names in Indian hockey’s legacy.

The premiere was attended by hockey legends Gurbux Singh, Harbinder Singh and current Indian hockey stars Rani Rampal, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas as well as Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey along with many international hockey players from the state. Sports minister Tusharkanti Behera, chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna were present.

