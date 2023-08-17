Letter of Class X girl goes viral on social media, deepens mystery shrouding her death

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A hand-written letter of a class X student of Mahanga, whose body was found under mysterious circumstances. has gone viral in social media further deepening the mystery shrouding her death.

This comes days after an audio clip, in which a BJD leader can be heard asking the victim’s mother for Rs 70,000 to suppress the case, gave a new twist to the incident. Subrat Dash, state president of ‘Nyaya Pain Ladhei Parivar’ on Wednesday filed an FIR in Mahanga police station and lodged a complaint with NHRC in this regard.

While the deceased’s father alleged attempts are being made to malign his daughter, Cuttack SP (Rural) Mihir Panda said investigation is on to find out the reason that led to the death of the class X student of Gokan High School.

Meanwhile, police quizzed local BJD leader and former Mahanga block chairman Sarat Nayak on the school premises.

