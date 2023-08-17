Home States Odisha

Letter of Class X girl goes viral on social media, deepens mystery shrouding her death

This comes days after an audio clip, in which a BJD leader can be heard asking  the victim’s mother for Rs 70,000 to suppress the case, gave a new twist to the incident.

Published: 17th August 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Police quizzed local BJD leader and former Mahanga block chairman Sarat Nayak on the school premises (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A hand-written letter of a class X student of Mahanga, whose body was found under mysterious circumstances. has gone viral in social media further deepening the mystery shrouding her death. 

This comes days after an audio clip, in which a BJD leader can be heard asking  the victim’s mother for Rs 70,000 to suppress the case, gave a new twist to the incident. Subrat Dash, state president of ‘Nyaya Pain Ladhei Parivar’ on Wednesday filed an FIR in Mahanga police station and lodged a complaint with NHRC in this regard.

While the deceased’s father alleged attempts are being made to malign his daughter,  Cuttack SP (Rural) Mihir Panda said investigation is on to find out the reason that led to the death of the class X student of Gokan High School.

Meanwhile, police quizzed local BJD leader and former Mahanga block chairman Sarat Nayak on the school premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School student Girl student BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp