Low pressure area likely to trigger widespread rainfall in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Agricultural activity is likely to gain pace in Odisha as the state is expected to receive widespread rainfall under the influence of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal. IMD on Wednesday said a cyclonic circulation over north-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal persists and under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around Friday. The national weather forecaster has predicted heavy rains in parts of Odisha between Thursday and Sunday morning.

“Odisha is expected to receive widespread rainfall due to the low pressure. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a few northern and southern districts witnessed thundershower activity on Wednesday evening,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

Agricultural activity has taken a hit due to the scanty rains in the state since August 2. Only one district - Balasore has received normal rainfall between August 10 and 16. While 18 districts have recorded large deficient rains, 11 have received deficient showers in the last seven days.

BHUBANESWAR: Agricultural activity is likely to gain pace in Odisha as the state is expected to receive widespread rainfall under the influence of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal. IMD on Wednesday said a cyclonic circulation over north-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal persists and under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around Friday. The national weather forecaster has predicted heavy rains in parts of Odisha between Thursday and Sunday morning. “Odisha is expected to receive widespread rainfall due to the low pressure. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a few northern and southern districts witnessed thundershower activity on Wednesday evening,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas. Agricultural activity has taken a hit due to the scanty rains in the state since August 2. Only one district - Balasore has received normal rainfall between August 10 and 16. While 18 districts have recorded large deficient rains, 11 have received deficient showers in the last seven days. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });