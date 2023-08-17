Nirmala Sitharaman starts Odisha visit with tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fifth death anniversary and former MLA Nibedita Pradhan who passed away on August 10, 2023.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paying tribute to

former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in

Bhubaneswar | Shamim Qureshy

On a two-day visit to the state, Sitharaman paid homage to the two leaders at a state level memorial service organised by the BJP at the party’s state headquarters here. “What I heard from Dharmendra Pradhan ji and Aparajita Sarangi is that Nibedita had set an example by doing the job of a legislator and mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation at the same time. Such rare distinction is seen only with a few leaders who have dedicated their life for the service of the people,” Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister said she did not get an opportunity to work with Vajpayee but she came under the magic spell of his oratory skills like many others in the country. Women leaders of BJP like Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharati, Vasindhara Raje and several others had the gift of the gab and their leadership qualities are inspiring for generations to come.

“I appeal all women members of BJP to re-dedicate themselves to the party and be an inspiration for others,” she added. In his tribute, Pradhan said it is a sheer coincidence that the party is paying homage to Kuni Apa as Nibedita was fondly called on the same day which as the death anniversary of Vajpayee ji.

Describing the first mayor of CMC as a fierce lady, Pradhan said her contribution to the growth of the BJP is immeasurable.

“I feel guilty that I could not be with her at the last moment of her life,” he added. The union finance minister is slated to attend a number of events in Bhubaneswar and Puri during her Odisha visit. After her arrival in Bhubaneswar, Sitharaman proceeded to the state BJP office to attend the memorial service. She then left for Puri where she will visit Shree Jagannath Temple on Thursday morning to have darshan of Lord Jagannath.

