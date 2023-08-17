Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 39 crore for construction of three bridges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 39 crore for the construction of three large bridges in Bargarh district. Over 7.25 lakh people of the district will benefit from the move. The chief minister said apart from fulfilling the communication needs, the new bridges will help in ensuring socio-economic development of people in the district. As per a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) 5T secretary V K Pandian had visited Bargarh in June and reviewed various development programmes. He informed the chief minister about the requests made by the people for bridges at different places.

Among the sanctioned bridges, a major one will come up at Barpali. It will be constructed over Jilot canal of Barpali. An expenditure of Rs 15 crore will be made on the 120-metre-long bridge. It will connect Bargarh and Barpali block and provide communication facility to the district headquarters. The bridge will benefit about 2.25 lakh people.

Similarly, Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 60 metre long bridge over Aagan canal in Bargarh municipality area. It will connect Bheden block with Bargarh district headquarters and benefit 2.5 lakh people. Another bridge will be built on Sarala canal. Around Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned for this 150-metre-long bridge. It will connect Bhatli with Bargarh and Attabira block headquarters and benefit 2.50 lakh people.

