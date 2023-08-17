Odisha govt extends deadline for enrolment of farmers in kharif season to August 22

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday extended the timeline for registration of farmers for paddy procurement for 2023-24 kharif marketing season by another six days till August 22, 2023.“The last date for submitting application for farmer registration for procurement paddy (kharif crop) is hereby extended till August 22, 2023,” said an order of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department. This has been intimated to the registrar of Cooperative Societies and all district collectors.

Earlier, the government had given a month’s time from July 15 to August 16 for registration of farmers for sale of surplus paddy under the minimum support price scheme. The deadline was extended in view of floods affecting many districts. Farmers have been advised to submit the filled-in forms along with copies of ‘RoR’, the first page of the bank passbook and copy of Aadhaar card at the society office by the extended date.

The last date of digitisation of forms by societies has also been extended till August 28. The RCS and the district collectors have been directed to generate master farmer list for procurement of paddy by September 30, the order said. The state has been procuring paddy under the decentralised procurement system by using an unique IT application called paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS). Kharif paddy procurement will start from November 1, 2023 to March 30, 2024.

