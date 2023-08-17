Home States Odisha

Odisha govt extends deadline for enrolment of farmers in kharif season to August 22

The last date of digitisation of forms by societies has also been extended till August 28.

Published: 17th August 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Eight notified crops - paddy, groundnut, cotton, turmeric, ginger, red gram, maize and ragi - will be covered under the crop insurance scheme for the kharif season.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday extended the timeline for registration of farmers for paddy procurement for 2023-24 kharif marketing season by another six days till August 22, 2023.“The last date for submitting application for farmer registration for procurement paddy (kharif crop) is hereby extended till August 22, 2023,” said an order of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department. This has been intimated to the registrar of Cooperative Societies and all district collectors.

Earlier, the government had given a month’s time from July 15 to August 16 for registration of farmers for sale of surplus paddy under the minimum support price scheme. The deadline was extended in view of floods affecting many districts. Farmers have been advised to submit the filled-in forms along with copies of ‘RoR’, the first page of the bank passbook and copy of Aadhaar card at the society office by the extended date.

The last date of digitisation of forms by societies has also been extended till August 28. The RCS and the district collectors have been directed to generate master farmer list for procurement of paddy by September 30, the order said. The state has been procuring paddy under the decentralised procurement system by using an unique IT application called paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS). Kharif paddy procurement will start from November 1, 2023 to March 30, 2024.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharif crop Kharif season Paddy procurement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp