Odisha MP makes drunk youths do sit-ups after complaint by parents

On getting information, Sarangi arrived at the scene and made the youths perform sit-ups, a video of which went viral on social media.

17th August 2023

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi made two drunk youths perform sit-ups for allegedly beating up their family members in Nilagiri on Tuesday.The incident took place after parents of the youth reported the issue to Sarangi. The youths, under influence of alcohol, used to get into fights with their parents on a regular basis.

On getting information, Sarangi arrived at the scene and made the youths perform sit-ups, a video of which went viral on social media. Later, the incident was reported to Nilagiri police. After police reached the spot, they found the duo was made to do sit-ups in front of their parents and family members.

“I have always raised voice against alcohol for the last 35 years. I have been working in the villages and know families have been destroyed due to consumption of alcohol. I did not want the youths to damage their lives,” said Sarangi.

The MP said the youths admitted they were wrong. Later, he visited the houses of those selling liquor. As they were not present, villagers locked their house in the presence of police, clarified Sarangi.

