One more arrested in Bhubaneswar over crypto-based ponzi scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested one more accused in connection with cryptocurrency-based ponzi scam run by Solar Techno Alliance (STA).

The accused Ratnakar Palei (45) had managed to add many new members under him in Solar Techno’s pyramid based schemes. Ratnakar is reportedly a close associate of the ponzi firm’s senior employee Gurtej Singh Sidhu and state head Nirod Das.

He was arrested from the state capital on Tuesday after the agency established his involvement in the Rs 1,000 crore pan-India scam while questioning Gurtej and Nirod during their five-day remand which ended on Wednesday.

EOW sources said, Ratnakar has MTech degree in Information Technology from Karnataka University. He claimed to be an international speaker, entrepreneur and an investment guru. He was the propaganda head of STA.

