Home States Odisha

One more arrested in Bhubaneswar over crypto-based ponzi scam

Ratnakar is reportedly a close associate of the ponzi firm’s senior employee Gurtej Singh Sidhu and state head Nirod Das.

Published: 17th August 2023 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested one more accused in connection with cryptocurrency-based ponzi scam run by Solar Techno Alliance (STA).

The accused Ratnakar Palei (45) had managed to add many new members under him in Solar Techno’s pyramid based schemes. Ratnakar is reportedly a close associate of the ponzi firm’s senior employee Gurtej Singh Sidhu and state head Nirod Das.

He was arrested from the state capital on Tuesday after the agency established his involvement in the Rs 1,000 crore pan-India scam while questioning Gurtej and Nirod during their five-day remand which ended on Wednesday.

EOW sources said, Ratnakar has MTech degree in Information Technology from Karnataka University. He claimed to be an international speaker, entrepreneur and an investment guru. He was the propaganda head of STA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponzi scam Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp