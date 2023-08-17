'Repair Natamandap of Jagannath Temple on priority basis': Amicus curiae to ASI

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed September 13 to take stock of the ongoing repair work inside the Natamandap (dancing hall) of Puri Jagannath Temple in view of the report submitted by the amicus curiae NK Mohanty along with the affidavit of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The court has been monitoring conservation work at the 12th century shrine since Abhisek Das, a resident of Cuttack filed the PIL in 2016. The ASI had taken up repair work inside the Natamandap after completion of the restoration work of Jagamohan and Jay Bijay Dwar. The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed the date after taking note of the report the amicus curiae submitted on Monday. The ASI had submitted an affidavit on July 31.

In his report, Mohanty said the repair work inside the Natamandap “is very important and catastrophe may happen at any time as the cracked structure (beam) is working as cantilever from both sides. In my opinion, ASI authority may attend this work on priority basis than submitting affidavit on routine manner.”

The amicus curiae stated that he had taken up the issue with the chief administrator of the temple. He assured to take up the matter at a meeting with ASI authorities on August 21 so that the repair work on the cracked beam inside the Natamandap is taken up on priority.

In his affidavit, Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak, the superintending archaeologist, ASI (Puri Circle), said two possible options for structural repair and strengthening interventions on the cracked stone beam has been suggested by members of the technical expert core conservation committee.

While one was strengthening with bonded steel plates, the other was introduction of additional stainless-steel beams to support the affected beam. “The final strengthening option will be selected after IIT, Madras works out the detail structural design of these two options and presents it to the technical expert committee,” Garnayak said in the affidavit.

In the meanwhile, grouting with appropriate mortar combination had been done on the minor visible cracks and joint openings that were visible after the de-plastering of the central pillar heads. Protection had also been provided to four pillar heads by using stainless steel plates and bars, Garnayak said in the affidavit.

