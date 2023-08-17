Secondary teachers hit the streets in Odisha seeking fulfilment of 21-point charter of demands

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Secondary teachers of the state began a three-day-long agitation in the city seeking fulfilment of their 21-point charter of demands including provision of pension and gratuity.

United under the aegis of Odisha Secondary Teachers’ Association, the agitators said there are 194 schools in the state where teachers are working without salary or any government aid. Many of them have retired or are about to retire without any money or other service benefits.

Thousands of teachers from different parts of the state took out a massive rally demanding equal pay for equal work, pension, gratuity benefit, salary as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission, full grant-in-aid to the 194 schools and changes in terms and conditions of their service rules.

“There are 194 schools in the state where teachers are working without salary. It is unfortunate that a headmaster, after working for 35 years, will be forced to sell vegetables to make ends meet after retirement,” said an agitator.

